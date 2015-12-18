FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 18
December 18, 2015 / 12:46 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

WHATSAPP REINSTATED IN BRAZIL AFTER COURT SUSPENSION

(on.ft.com/1IcauFY)

FORMER BTG BOSS ANDRÉ ESTEVES RELEASED FROM JAIL

(on.ft.com/1Mk2pKk)

MARTIN SHKRELI ACCUSED OF OPERATING ‘PONZI-LIKE’ SCHEME

(on.ft.com/1QQcG7q)

ADELSON FAMILY CONFIRMS PURCHASE OF NEVADA‘S BIGGEST NEWSPAPER

(on.ft.com/1T4Kcpw)

Overview

A proposed two-day ban on messaging service WhatsApp in Brazil lasted for half a day before a higher court overturned the ban.

Brazilian financier Andre Esteves was released from prison on Thursday in relation to an investigation into corruption at Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

Pharmaceutical entrepreneur Martin Shkreli was arrested on charges of operating a ponzi-like scheme.

The family of Sheldon Adelson has confirmed they were the buyers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
