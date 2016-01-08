FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 8
January 8, 2016 / 1:01 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Royal Dutch Shell set to secure investor approval for BG takeover

(on.ft.com/1VNYDQJ)

* GSK confident halting payments to doctors will pay off

(on.ft.com/1mJxfqI)

* Former Co-op director in sacking claim

(on.ft.com/1PRrza2)

Royal Dutch Shell’s purchase of rival BG Group has got a boost after Institutional Shareholder Services, a proxy advisory body, is expected to recommend that investors support the deal.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc has become the first big drugmaker to stop remunerating doctors to push its products. The company will no longer pay medics anywhere in the world to make presentations on its behalf at medical seminars.

Co-operative Group’s former procurement director, Kathleen Harmeston, has told an employment tribunal that she was dismissed after she applied whistleblowing procedures to show alleged “corporate malpractice”. She is seeking 5 million pounds ($7.31 million) in damages for her “humiliating” and unfair dismissal. ($1 = 0.6843 pounds) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

