PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 14

Headlines

* Demand soars to record $110 bln for AB InBev bond deal

(on.ft.com/1PcaORD)

* Volkswagen pledges to ‘rebuild trust’ in UK, but will not pay out

(on.ft.com/1RNvEMl)

* BNP Paribas to outsource Asian equities trading to Instinet

(on.ft.com/1TWn6lo)

Overview

Brewing giant Anheuser Busch InBev launched a $46 billion bond on Wednesday, after amassing $110 billion in investor orders to help fund its acquisition of rival SABMiller Plc.

Volkswagen AG has promised to “regain the trust” of its customers in the UK who are affected by its attempts to rig diesel emissions tests. However the company said it will not pay any compensation to the 1.2 million motorists.

France’s BNP Paribas has agreed to outsource its Asian equities trading platform to global electronic brokerage Instinet as part of significant cutbacks of its Asian investment banking operations. (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)