PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

TWITTER FACES FRESH MANAGEMENT SHAKE-UP

THIRD AVENUE‘S ASSETS SINK TO $5 BLN

ONLINE RUSH TO DITCH CHINA RURAL LENDERS

IRAN PLANS TO BUY 114 AIRBUS JETS

Twitter is on the verge of a major management shake-up. Three of its most senior executives - head of product, head of media and head of engineering are leaving the company. The San Francisco-based company might announce the appointment of two new members to its board as soon as this week.

U.S. asset manager Third Avenue Management’s asset under management have dropped by more than $1 billion. The company had $6.3 billion under its management at the end of 2015, however, investment losses coupled with client redemptions have led to a reduction in its assets under management to $5 billion.

Investors in China’s rural commercial banks are selling their stakes on Taobao showing signs of desperation amongst cash-straped investors. The sale in lenders at the bottom of China’s financial system require minimum to no regulatory approval at all.

Iran plans to sign a contract with Airbus to buy 114 new aircrafts. Following the lifting of economic sanctions against the middle-eastern nation, president Hassan Rouhani’s government is determined to show Iranians the economic benefits of its diplomacy. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)