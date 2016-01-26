PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 26

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BLOCKCHAIN BACKERS PRESSED ON FRAUD COVER

FRENCH UNION RAISES LAST-MINUTE HINKLEY CHALLENGES

XAVIER NIEL EXPLORES MOVE INTO UK MOBILE

GREECE HITS BACK AT EU OVER MIGRANT PLAN

Overview

Greg Medcraft, chairman of the International Organization of Securities Commissions said that financial groups betting on blockchain technology should also take into account the cost of fraudulent transactions, much like banks do for credit card transactions.

The CFE-CGC energy union has put forward a set of challenges that may jeopardise EDF’s plans to build an 18 billion pound ($25.61 billion) nuclear power plant at Hinkley Point in Somerset. These include an expression of serious concern about the plant’s viability and what it might cost the company.

French billionaire Xavier Nile’s Iliad has held preliminary discussions with UK telecoms regulators Ofcom to enter Britain’s mobile market.

Greece has hit back at EU proposals to tighten its border security with Macedonia to stem the flow of refugees, saying its a dangerous experiment which would turn the country into a “cemetery of souls”.