PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27

APPLE‘S IPHONE GROWTH ERA COMES TO AN END

FACEBOOK RESISTS UK ATTEMPTS TO CLAIM BACK-TAX

EU TO CHASE VW OVER EMISSIONS PAYOUTS

DIXONS CARPHONE TO CLOSE 130 STORES

Cupertino, California-based Apple Inc has forecast first ever decline in sales for the iPhone due to growing volatility in some markets, including China.

Social networking site Facebook Inc is resisting attempts by tax authorities in Britain to coax it into paying back-taxes, a move that may increase public anger against the Palo Alto, California-based company.

Elzbieta Bienkowska, the European commissioner responsible for car industry regulation, said she would relentlessly pursue German car giant Volkswagen AG to pay compensation to millions of car owners in Europe affected by the diesel emissions scandal.

Dixons Carphone is scheduled to close more than 130 of its stores in Britain as it embarks on its plan to merge its three main brands in one store. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)