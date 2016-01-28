PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 28

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

AREVA MOVE PILES PRESSURE ON EDF

NORTH SEA OIL HANDED EMERGENCY FUNDING

ZEUS EXPECTED TO DROP BID FOR NOVUM

JURY ACQUITS FIVE OF SIX BROKERS IN LIBOR TRIAL

French utility EDF said in a statement on Wednesday that its board had agreed to buy the reactor business of Areva based on a value of 2.5 billion euros.

British Prime Minister David Cameron will fly to Aberdeen, Scotland, on Thursday to announce a 250-million-pound ($356.20-million) package to prop up the North Sea oil industry.

In October last year, Zeus Capital announced that it will acquire rival broker Novum Securities. However, that plan appears on the brink of falling apart as the Financial Conduct Authority plans to bring tax fraud charges against Zeus co-founder Richard Hughes.

Five former brokers were acquitted on Wednesday of conspiring with convicted trader Tom Hayes to manipulate crucial benchmark interest rates as London’s second Libor trial dealt a blow to the UK’s Serious Fraud Office.