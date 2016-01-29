PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

AMANDA STAVELEY SUES BARCLAYS FOR ALMOST 1 BLN STG

(on.ft.com/1SmB6WX)

XEROX BOWS TO ICAHN AND HITS SPLIT BUTTON

(on.ft.com/1SmwPCG)

BTG AXES NEAR FIFTH OF BRAZIL WORKERS

(on.ft.com/1SmxdkA)

RUSSIA READY TO DISCUSS OIL OUTPUT CUT WITH OPEC

(on.ft.com/1SmydW6)

Overview

Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners has sued Barclays PLC for about 1 billion pounds ($1.44 billion) over the bank’s emergency fund raising 5.8 billion pounds in 2008.

Xerox Corp, best known for its photocopiers, has bowed to pressures from activist investor Carl Icahn, and decided to split itself into hardware and services business.

Latin America’s biggest bank BTG Pactual, in a regulatory filing on Thursday, said that it is eliminating 305 of the 1,653 staff it employs in Brazil to reduce costs by about 25 percent.

Russia’s energy minister Alexander Novak said he is ready to sit and discuss a cut in oil production with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries next month.