PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 8

INVESTORS PUSH FRENCH BANKS TO CUT BRANCH NETWORKS

NETWORK RAIL URGES MINISTERS AGAINST PRIVATISATION

UK FEARS THAT RULES HARM INSURANCE COMPETITION

PEUGEOT AGREES DEAL TO REVIVE IRAN PARTNERSHIP

Overview

* French banks are now under increased investor pressure reduce branches and push customers to digital platforms to cut costs. “Shareholders are asking for a commitment to slim down branches and cut costs,” David Benamou, head of investment at France’s Axiom Alternative Investments said.

* Network Rail is urging ministers not to privatise the company and sell off large sections of Britain’s rail infrastructure. Network Rail, which is publicly owned, says that breaking it up would make train travel more expensive, because it would undermine its ability to buy material in bulk at a lower price.

* UK government and regulators have initiated a push to change key aspects of the new Solvency II regime for insurers, citing concerns it is making some companies less competitive. The Treasury and the Bank of England highlighted areas that they would want to be altered as the government calls for wide and earlier review of the rules.

* PSA Peugeot Citroen is to give over 400 million euros ($445.60 million) worth of compensation to Iran’s biggest carmaker for losses it incurred when the French carmaker left the country. Iran Khodro said that Peugeot had agreed to the arrangement to make up for problems caused in 2012, when it withdrew from Iran to comply with international sanctions against Tehran over its nuclear programme. ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)