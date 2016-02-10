PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 10

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Deutsche Bank AG is looking to buy back several billion euros worth of its debt in an effort to reverse the falling value of its securities and is expected to focus its emergency buyback plan on senior bonds, of which it has about 50 billion euros ($56.44 billion) in issue, according to the bank.

* European Union antitrust regulators are investigating several banks for possible rigging of the $1.5 trillion government-sponsored bond market and have sent questionnaires focusing on the price of supra-national, sub-sovereign and agency (SSA) debt to a number of market participants as part of an early stage investigation.

* Ministers are looking at launching a review of tidal power, with talks leading nowhere over government support for a proposed tidal lagoon in Swansea. DECC Officials will examine the potential for tidal energy across the UK in the review, to be announced on Wednesday.

* Channel 4 is to spend an additional 10 million pounds a year on films, as the broadcaster seeks to define its public service credentials in the face of government moves to privatise it.