PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 17

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Anglo American raises asset sale targets amid commodities rout (on.ft.com/1OfjjdT)

Daimler extends CEO's contract and appoints new R&D head (on.ft.com/1Ofjx51)

Metro Bank to cut size of initial public offering (on.ft.com/1Ofjw0N)

Overview

Anglo American said on Tuesday it plans to sell its iron ore, coal and nickel units as part of a sweeping strategic overhaul to cope with a commodities rout that has triggered a fight for survival even among heavyweight miners.

Daimler AG Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche’s contract was extended by three years on Tuesday, setting the stage for a younger generation of automotive managers to succeed him.

British lender Metro Bank Plc IPO-METRO.L is cutting the price of its initial public offering by about 17 percent, following the recent sell-off across the banking sector, investors in the UK bank were told on Tuesday night.