PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Trafigura to ship West Texas oil to Israel

(on.ft.com/1L48h0s)

HSBC cuts pay for top staff amid investor dissatisfaction

(on.ft.com/1LBs7LE)

StanChart accused over $100 mln African ‘dirty debt’

(on.ft.com/1XGR8vG)

Overview

Swiss commodities trading group Trafigura will ship one of the first crude oil cargoes of benchmark West Texas Intermediate in the coming weeks to Israel, as the lift of the 40-year-old U.S. crude oil export ban allows the entry of American oil into the international market. (on.ft.com/1L48h0s)

After investors complained that top managers' pay at HSBC Holdings Plc looked high compared to rival banks, the bank cut it to 30 percent of salaries. The change is expected to be announced on Monday. (on.ft.com/1LBs7LE)

According to claims in a legal battle, Standard Chartered Plc bought a $100 million “dirty debt” despite knowing that the loan had been part of a multimillion-pound embezzlement scheme and the bank used it to ask for compensation from an African government. (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)