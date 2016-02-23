FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 23
February 23, 2016 / 12:17 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Sysco to buy Brakes Group of the UK for $3.1 bln

(on.ft.com/1oDYtk3)

Sainsbury has until March 18 on Home Retail offer

(on.ft.com/1RjtJxL)

BHP Billiton slashes dividend as profits slide

(on.ft.com/1RXUQRp)

Overview

Sysco Corp, the largest U.S. food distributor, said it would buy London-based food distributor Brakes Group from Bain Capital Private Equity in a deal valued at about $3.1 billion to strengthen its presence in Europe.

British supermarket operator Sainsbury has been given more time to make a firm bid for Argos-owner Home Retail , after a possible higher rival offer from South African group Steinhoff International emerged on Friday. Home Retail said on Monday the Takeover Panel watchdog had extended Tuesday’s deadline for Sainsbury to formalise its takeover proposal to March 18, the same date as for Steinhoff to make a firm bid or walk away.

Top global miner BHP Billiton slashed its interim dividend by 75 percent on Tuesday, cutting it for the first time since 1988 following a collapse in prices for oil, iron ore, coal and other raw materials. (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
