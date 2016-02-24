FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 24
#Market News
February 24, 2016 / 12:46 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline and dateline to Feb 24)

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Deutsche Boerse lines up swoop for LSE

(on.ft.com/1LF5kyx)

Aston Martin doubles production capacity with 200 mln stg Welsh plant

(on.ft.com/1oFVTKs)

Mars issues voluntary product recall

(on.ft.com/1T5vDpv)

Overview

Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange are making a third attempt at a merger that would create a European trading powerhouse that could better compete against U.S. rivals encroaching on their turf.

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin said it chose St. Athan in Wales as its second manufacturing site for the new crossover DBX car as part of its 200 million pound ($280.32 million) investment in new products and facilities.

Mars Inc has recalled chocolate bars and other products in 55 countries, mainly in Europe, due to choking risk after a piece of plastic was found in a Snickers bar in Germany.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
