REFILE-PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 24

Headlines

Deutsche Boerse lines up swoop for LSE

Aston Martin doubles production capacity with 200 mln stg Welsh plant

Mars issues voluntary product recall

Overview

Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange are making a third attempt at a merger that would create a European trading powerhouse that could better compete against U.S. rivals encroaching on their turf.

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin said it chose St. Athan in Wales as its second manufacturing site for the new crossover DBX car as part of its 200 million pound ($280.32 million) investment in new products and facilities.

Mars Inc has recalled chocolate bars and other products in 55 countries, mainly in Europe, due to choking risk after a piece of plastic was found in a Snickers bar in Germany.