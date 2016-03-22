FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2016 / 1:45 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

TVR to fire up marque with new supercar plant in south Wales (bit.ly/22ALM84)

Ed Miliband ready to rally Labour over Brexit (bit.ly/22AIl17)

Santander to spread the word about mobile banking via app (bit.ly/22ANhmI)

Overview

British car maker TVR will open a new plant in south Wales as the group prepares to return to production after more than a decade’s absence from the market.

Former leader of the opposition, Ed Miliband, will on Tuesday make a significant intervention into the debate over Britain’s place in the EU by repeatedly warning Labour that his party “cannot sit it out” ahead of the referendum in June.

Spanish lender Banco Santander rolls out voice-recognition technology to help its customers using an iPhone to talk to its banking app in a similar way as Apple’s virtual assistant, Siri. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.