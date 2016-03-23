PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 23

March 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Ofcom orders BT to cut prices and speed up installation times (on.ft.com/1VBWZmX)

Abengoa raises 137 mln euros in emergency loans (on.ft.com/1VBXGfY)

Osborne seeks to limit damage after cuts 'mistake' (on.ft.com/1WGVGl2)

Overview

Britain’s telecoms regulator said BT Group Plc, the owner of the biggest fixed-line network, must install business lines more quickly and significantly reduce the wholesale prices it charges rivals for the lines.

Spain’s Abengoa said on Tuesday it would receive 137 million euros in emergency loans from creditors, days ahead of a court hearing that it hopes will give the renewable energy company more time to persuade investors to agree to restructuring proposals.

British finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday he had made “a mistake” in trying to cut disability benefit but defended his economic record insisting that “without sound public finances there is no social justice”. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)