PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 18
April 17, 2016 / 11:50 PM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Harlequins looks to raise 15 million pounds through mini-bond

* HSBC sets up 10 billion pounds SME loan chest

* Caixabank launches fresh all-out bid for BPI

* Brexit doubts slow UK business activity

- Rugby club Harlequins is seeking to raise about 15 million pounds ($21.27 million) by issuing a mini-bond, joining other sports teams that are finding alternative ways to bolster their finances by tapping fans for investment. (bit.ly/1YBU24V)

- HSBC Holdings Plc is committing a minimum of 10 billion pounds of loans to smaller businesses this year, in spite of the looming threat of the UK leaving the European Union. (bit.ly/1YBU8tk)

- Caixabank SA has launched a takeover bid for Banco BPI, pushing efforts to break a deadlock with Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos for control of the Lisbon-based lender. (bit.ly/1YBUbVM)

- Uncertainty over the outcome of Britain's EU referendum in June is having a negative effect on business activity, as companies are pulling back on hiring and investment across sectors. (bit.ly/1YBUdwX)

$1 = 0.7054 pounds Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
