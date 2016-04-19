PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 19

April 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Greybull Capital eyes another chunk of Tata’s UK business

* Deloitte trims real estate arm to avoid conflicts of interest

* EU set to upgrade naval mission in Mediterranean

* Negative rates put pressure on central banks to take risks

Overview

- Greybull Capital, which is close to buying Tata Steel UK's Scunthorpe-based long products division, is also mulling a bid for Tata's speciality steels arm, which employs about 2,000 people. (bit.ly/1XFwETV)

- Deloitte's leasing, City investment, national investment and property management teams, will transfer to other companies, six years after it acquired Drivers Jonas to create one of the largest real estate consultancies in the UK. (bit.ly/1XFweg4)

- Europe's governments gave a green signal to expand the role of an EU naval mission in the Mediterranean, as it gets ready for a surge in asylum seekers trying to make the dangerous sea crossing from North Africa. (bit.ly/1XFwmfG)

- Rate cuts in European and Japanese banks are putting pressure on many central banks' returns, which are a source of income used to cover running costs, and to provide finance ministries with profits. (bit.ly/1XFvEPD)