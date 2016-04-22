PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 22

April 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Plan to raise asylum case fees by 600 pct

* AstraZeneca links with three partners to focus on genomics

* Barack Obama lands with clear call for UK to stay in EU

* Daimler opens emissions investigation

Overview

- The UK government wishes to raise fees for immigration and asylum tribunals, seeking to raise 37 million pounds ($52.98 million) a year. Justice Minister Dominic Raab announced consultation on raising fees for those bringing a case to a first-tier tribunal from 80 pounds to 490 pounds. (bit.ly/1U7P3cX)

- Astrazeneca Plc announced a collaboration with several partners to focus its drug research and development more closely, including Human Longevity. (bit.ly/1XLy4My)

- Barack Obama arrived in Britain, warning that the UK would be put at danger of economic shocks, terrorism and the migration crisis if it decides to leave the EU. (bit.ly/1XLyh2v)

- Daimler has opened an investigation into "irregularities" in its emissions as requested by the U.S. Department of Justice and said it was co-operating with authorities in the investigation. (bit.ly/1XLylPK) ($1 = 0.6984 pounds) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S.; Editing by Sandra Maler)