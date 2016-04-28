FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 29
April 28, 2016 / 11:45 PM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Court blocks 2 bln euro Novo Banco bond move

(bit.ly/1rDnP3c)

Head of Deutsche Bank integrity committee to resign

(bit.ly/1UkgL6j)

Fiat Chrysler and Alphabet in self-driving car talks

(bit.ly/1Ukh3u7)

RBS warns of risk to Williams & Glyn sale deadline

(bit.ly/1Tzi9Qc)

Overview

A Portuguese court has provisionally suspended a central bank decision to transfer some bonds from state-rescued Novo Banco to “bad bank” BES, court documents showed on Thursday, in a step that could complicate the sale of the lender.

Deutsche Bank said on Thursday Georg Thoma, head of the supervisory board’s integrity committee, will resign. Thoma’s resignation comes days after a dispute in Deutsche Bank’s supervisory board surfaced Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung over what some members viewed as Thoma’s over-zealous response to scandals the bank has been embroiled in.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is in late-stage talks with Alphabet Inc’s self-driving car division for a technology partnership.

Part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland risks missing an end-2017 deadline to sell its Williams & Glyn brand, it said on Thursday, raising doubts about how soon it will be ready to pay dividends and return to private ownership.

Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru

