PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 29

April 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Court blocks 2 bln euro Novo Banco bond move
Head of Deutsche Bank integrity committee to resign
Fiat Chrysler and Alphabet in self-driving car talks
RBS warns of risk to Williams & Glyn sale deadline
Overview
A Portuguese court has provisionally suspended a central bank decision to transfer some bonds from state-rescued Novo Banco to “bad bank” BES, court documents showed on Thursday, in a step that could complicate the sale of the lender.
Deutsche Bank said on Thursday Georg Thoma, head of the supervisory board’s integrity committee, will resign. Thoma’s resignation comes days after a dispute in Deutsche Bank’s supervisory board surfaced Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung over what some members viewed as Thoma’s over-zealous response to scandals the bank has been embroiled in.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is in late-stage talks with Alphabet Inc’s self-driving car division for a technology partnership.
Part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland risks missing an end-2017 deadline to sell its Williams & Glyn brand, it said on Thursday, raising doubts about how soon it will be ready to pay dividends and return to private ownership.
Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru