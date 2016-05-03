FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 3
May 3, 2016 / 12:01 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* French regulator orders Engie to raise gas prices for companies (bit.ly/1VHywxL)

* Barclays' risk officer in France alleges laundering and mis-selling failures (bit.ly/1TGLWXv)

* Brexit ‘could boost eurozone GDP’

(bit.ly/1rOTFtN)

* Milan stock exchange rejects Popolare Vicenza listing

(bit.ly/1SHBMqo)

Overview

* France’s competition authority ordered Engie to raise its natural gas prices for companies, saying that in some cases the energy company utility was engaging in “predatory pricing” and harming competitors.

* Philippe Hebert, chief risk officer of Barclays France, has alleged money laundering and mis-selling failures at the bank in a letter written to Tony Blanco, chief executive of Barclays France, which was seen by the Financial Times.

* Eurozone economies would benefit at the cost of Britain if it decided to leave the European Union, a prominent French economist has predicted, with a relocation of financial activity out of London causing sterling to plummet.

* The stock market in Milan said it could not allow regional lender Popolare di Vicenza to list after it failed to find sufficient buyers for its 1.7 billion euros ($1.96 billion)capital raising.

$1 = 0.8679 euros Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
