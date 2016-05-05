FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 5
May 5, 2016 / 12:10 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Trinity Mirror to axe ‘New Day’ after only two months

(bit.ly/1TnuZOD)

* Virgin Media owner plans £500,000 donation to Remain campaign (bit.ly/24yrBbK)

* Airbus plans to develop assembly line robots to work with humans (bit.ly/1WJCnt2)

Overview

* Trinity Mirror is set to shut down its new national newspaper called The New Day, just two months after launching it as it seeks to cut its losses.

* Liberty Global, which also owns Virgin Media, is evaluating a potential contribution of up to 500,000 pounds ($724,550) to a campaign to keep Britain in Europe.

* Airbus is developing humanoid robots in partnership with French and Japanese researchers with a purpose of being able to use them alongside humans on its assembly lines and inside aircraft.

$1 = 0.6901 pounds Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
