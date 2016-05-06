FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 6
May 6, 2016 / 12:20 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Philip Green calls on MP to resign from BHS inquiry

(bit.ly/24vJQlA)

* Sanofi threatens to go hostile in $9.3bn pursuit of Medivation (bit.ly/1rvgS3l)

* Burberry considers creating new senior management role

(bit.ly/1SQlP1k)

* Monte dei Paschi Q1 profits decline

(bit.ly/1rxbGMT)

Overview

* British retail tycoon Philip Green on Thursday hit out at UK lawmakers for leading what he called a “trial by media” in relation to last week’s fall into administration of department store BHS.

* France’s Sanofi has threatened to oust the board of Medivation if the U.S. cancer drugmaker continues to resist its $9.3 billion takeover offer. The company also indicated prospect of a higher bid if its target agreed to enter talks.

* Burberry is evaluating the appointment of a senior manager to support its chief executive, Christopher Bailey, amid concerns from investors after the company’s share price saw a sharp fall.

* Italy’s third-largest lender by assets, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said its first-quarter profits fell by more than a third, highlighting concerns about its pile of bad loans and collapsing share price.

Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
