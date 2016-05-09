FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 9
May 10, 2016 / 12:00 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Indian group emerges as late bidder for Tata Steel (bit.ly/1TytzkU)

* 'Tens of thousands of jobs will go' in the City if UK leaves EU (bit.ly/1rN214t)

* EU Commission expected to block Three-O2 merger (bit.ly/1rN2cwP)

* Spotify teams with Tim Robbins and Def Jam for film series (bit.ly/1SZtNFy)

Overview

* JSW Steel, an Indian steel manufacturer, has come out as a last-minute bidder for Tata Steel’s UK steel operations. JSW is one of the seven bidders taking part in the next stage of the sales process.

*Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne has warned of “tens of thousands” of potential job losses in the financial services industry if Britain exits the EU.

* European commissioners are expected to meet this week in Strasbourg to reject CK Hutchison’s 10.5 billion pound ($15.13 billion) takeover of mobile operator Telefonica’s O2 in the UK.

* The Swedish company Spotify is producing a dozen original video series in order to bolster the platform amid intensifying competition with rivals such as Apple Music and YouTube. ($1 = 0.6938 pounds) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
