FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 11
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 12:20 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Russian gang suspected of scam in ICE market

(bit.ly/24L9SBH)

* London mayor clears way for City Airport expansion

(bit.ly/1rRRipA)

* Brexit likely to hurt wages, says NIESR think-tank

(bit.ly/1Xk6YxW)

* Liberty Global open to takeover of Telefonica’s O2 unit

(bit.ly/24IYWAS)

Overview

* The City of London Police said that Intercontinental Exchange’s London futures market has been used as a front for Russian organised crime, after it arrested two men for suspected money-laundering.

* Sadiq Khan, the new mayor of London, has cleared City Airport’s 300 million Pounds ($433.41 million) expansion plan by withdrawing City Hall’s objection to the airport buying land from the Greater London Authority.

* UK based economic think-tank, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, said that real wages growth would be significantly lower if Britain quits the EU.

* Liberty Global would consider a takeover of Telefonica’s O2 in the UK. The acquisition has the potential of dramatically expanding Liberty’s mobile ambitions in Europe. ($1 = 0.6922 pounds) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.