PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 12

May 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Glencore hires bulk of Noble’s London gasoline team
* Javid weighs 2.5-bln-pound trim for British Steel pension
fund
* Owners of 100,000 UK properties held by offshore groups
face being identified (bit.ly/1X2bwbO)
* Treasury makes Brexit contingency plans
Overview
* Switzerland-based Glencore has hired gasoline traders from Hong Kong-based commodity house Noble Group , making it second time in three months after it previously hired Noble’s liquefied natural gas traders in February.
* The government is planning to protect British Steel pension fund and cut 2.5 billion pounds ($3.61 billion) off its long-term liabilities in a bid to make Tata Steel UK operations more attractive to bidders.
* UK PM David Cameron has announced a transparency proposal under which the foreign companies, with more than 100,000 UK properties, will have to reveal their true owners.
* The Treasury has started contingency planning for the impact on Britain’s financial stability in the event of a vote to leave the EU, Chancellor George Osborne told MPs on Wednesday.
$1 = 0.6928 pounds Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler