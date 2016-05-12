PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

May 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Former Deutsche Bank broker sentenced to 4-1/2 years for

insider trading (bit.ly/1TdDa3c)

* Companies face criminal liability for corporate fraud

(bit.ly/1R0xntd)

* Sajid Javid’s plan to revamp steel pension runs into

resistance (bit.ly/1s1IjSO)

* UK financial watchdog under fire over mis-selling response

(bit.ly/27i4YL9)

Overview

* A former Deutsche Bank managing director, Martyn Dodgson, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for UK insider trading by London’s Southwark Crown Court. It is the longest prison term imposed for the crime in the UK.

* In a bid to increase corporate liability for fraud, British government has proposed a plan under which companies that fail to spot and prevent any kind of economic crime will be held criminally liable.

* Secretary of State for Business Sajid Javid’s plans to revamp the British Steel pension fund to make Tata Steel’s UK plants more appealing to bidders has met resistance from the Treasury and Department for Work and Pension.

* In a critical report, the public accounts committee has warned British taxpayers of “serious risks” of future mis-selling scandals as the City watchdog has not done enough to tackle the cultural problems in banks and financial services firms. (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)