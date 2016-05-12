FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 13, 2016 / 12:00 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Former Deutsche Bank broker sentenced to 4-1/2 years for

insider trading (bit.ly/1TdDa3c)

* Companies face criminal liability for corporate fraud

(bit.ly/1R0xntd)

* Sajid Javid’s plan to revamp steel pension runs into

resistance (bit.ly/1s1IjSO)

* UK financial watchdog under fire over mis-selling response

(bit.ly/27i4YL9)

Overview

* A former Deutsche Bank managing director, Martyn Dodgson, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for UK insider trading by London’s Southwark Crown Court. It is the longest prison term imposed for the crime in the UK.

* In a bid to increase corporate liability for fraud, British government has proposed a plan under which companies that fail to spot and prevent any kind of economic crime will be held criminally liable.

* Secretary of State for Business Sajid Javid’s plans to revamp the British Steel pension fund to make Tata Steel’s UK plants more appealing to bidders has met resistance from the Treasury and Department for Work and Pension.

* In a critical report, the public accounts committee has warned British taxpayers of “serious risks” of future mis-selling scandals as the City watchdog has not done enough to tackle the cultural problems in banks and financial services firms. (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
