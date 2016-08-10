PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 10

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BP to sell stake in Chinese joint venture

William Hill rejects 3.6 bln stg takeover offer

Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One to reject ITV offer

British oil major BP is seeking buyers for its 50-percent stake in Chinese petrochemicals joint venture SECCO, its largest investment in China, in a deal said to fetch $2-$3 billion.

William Hill rejected a 3.16 billion pound ($4.11 billion) bid by smaller rivals Rank Group and 888 Holdings on Tuesday, saying a 16 percent premium "substantially undervalued" the British bookmaker.

Entertainment One Ltd will announce on Wednesday that it has rejected an offer from British commercial TV broadcaster ITV Plc. The purchase price of the deal and how much of the company ITV was seeking were not clear. Entertainment One had earlier said in April that it had not received any approach from ITV.