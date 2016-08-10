FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 10
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 12:40 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BP to sell stake in Chinese joint venture

on.ft.com/2aJGl4a

William Hill rejects 3.6 bln stg takeover offer

on.ft.com/2b4MYik

Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One to reject ITV offer

on.ft.com/2ayPmi2

Overview

British oil major BP is seeking buyers for its 50-percent stake in Chinese petrochemicals joint venture SECCO, its largest investment in China, in a deal said to fetch $2-$3 billion.

William Hill rejected a 3.16 billion pound ($4.11 billion) bid by smaller rivals Rank Group and 888 Holdings on Tuesday, saying a 16 percent premium "substantially undervalued" the British bookmaker.

Entertainment One Ltd will announce on Wednesday that it has rejected an offer from British commercial TV broadcaster ITV Plc. The purchase price of the deal and how much of the company ITV was seeking were not clear. Entertainment One had earlier said in April that it had not received any approach from ITV.

$1 = 0.7688 pounds Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.