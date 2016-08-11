FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
#Market News
August 11, 2016 / 11:58 PM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Dow-DuPont's planned $130 bln tie-up probed by Brussels

on.ft.com/2blqtY7

Fosun-Hauck deal clears watchdog hurdles

on.ft.com/2aP1A4B

Google fined $6.8 mln by Russian monopoly watchdog

on.ft.com/2bmfUjH

Overview

EU antitrust regulators have opened a full investigation into Dow Chemical and DuPont's proposed $130 billion merger, saying the deal may reduce competition in crop protection, seeds and some petrochemicals.

The European Central Bank and German banking watchdog Bafin have given a green light to China's Fosun International for its planned takeover of German private bank Hauck & Aufhaeuser, two sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog said on Thursday Google would have to pay a 438 million rouble ($6.81 million)fine for pre-installing applications on mobile devices running its Android operating system.

$1 = 64.2841 roubles Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
