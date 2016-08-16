FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 16
August 16, 2016 / 12:21 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Berkshire buys more Apple and sells Walmart on.ft.com/2bA385a

* AIG to sell mortgage insurance arm to Arch for $3.4 billion on.ft.com/2bA4lt3

* Morgan Stanley draws ValueAct with $1 bln stake on.ft.com/2bA8fCx

* Praxair makes move for German rival Linde on.ft.com/2bA8HAr

Overview

- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in Apple in the second quarter, from $1.1 billion at the end of March to $1.5 billion at the end of June. Berkshire has cut its stake in Walmart to 1.3 percent of the company.

- AIG has agreed to sell its mortgage insurance business to Arch Capital for $3.4 billion. Arch will pay $2.2 billion in cash and the remainder in preferred stock.

- ValueAct has disclosed a $1.1 billion investment in Morgan Stanley which is about 2 percent of the company and this comes Morgan Stanley's CEO James Gorman, cuts costs and lays off staff in the debt-trading business.

- Praxair is in talks to acquire German rival Linde in a deal which would create the world's largest supplier of industrial gas with a combined market capitalisation of over than $60 billion. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

