PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 17

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Univision set to purchase Gawker Media for $135 mln on.ft.com/2bEEws1

* Ford plans mass-market self-driving car by 2021 on.ft.com/2bEE5hc

* Barnes & Noble ousts CEO Boire on.ft.com/2bEF1Cn

* BT slams rivals' 'Fix Britain's Internet' campaign as misleading on.ft.com/2bEEr7K

Overview

- Univision is buying Gawker Media for $135 million and offer from Univision represents a 50 percent premium to the initial $90 million bid by Ziff Davis, its main competition in the auction.

- Ford says it would build a fully self-driving car by the year 2021. The car will have no steering wheel or pedals and will be used in the driverless taxi services.

- Barnes & Noble has fired its CEO, Ron Boire, after the bookseller said the board determined that Boire "was not a good fit for the organization"

- BT CEO Gavin Patterson wrote to rival broadband providers Sky, Vodafone and TalkTalk to say that their 'Fix Britain's Internet' campaign is misleading consumers and "talking down" Britain. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)