a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 24
August 24, 2016

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Big banks plan to coin new digital currency on.ft.com/2bEmnc7

Russian hackers target New York Times reporters on.ft.com/2bMfZx1

AIG eyes sale of Lloyd's-connected units on.ft.com/2bMgbwq

Overview

Four of the world's biggest banks are together developing a new form of digital cash that they see as the future industry standard to clear and settle financial trades over blockchain, the technology underpinning bitcoin.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating cyber breaches targeting reporters at the New York Times by Russian hackers, a person familiar with the matter told the Financial Times.

American International Group Inc is in early talks to sell Lloyd's of London Ltd's operations in Bermuda, as it seeks to meet a pledge to streamline its sprawling operations and return $25 billion of capital to shareholders over the next two years. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

