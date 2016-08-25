FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 25
August 25, 2016 / 12:05 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

U.S. in last-ditch effort to quash Brussels tax demand on Apple on.ft.com/2bHbTsC

Farage takes Brexit message to Trump fans on.ft.com/2bHclXI

Handelsbank to sell Industrivarden stake in further shake up on.ft.com/2bHczhF

Swiss banks join push to create start-up hub in Zurich on.ft.com/2bHdZZz

Overview

The U.S. Treasury department said on Wednesday that the European Commission was becoming a "supranational tax authority" that threatened international agreements on tax reform.

Nigel Farage intends to address a Donald Trump rally in Mississippi on Wednesday to push his message of how the "anti-establishment beat the establishment" to bring about Britain's impending departure from the European Union - and draw parallels with the Republican presidential candidate's insurgent campaign.

Swedish bank Handelsbanken said on Wednesday it planned to sell its 29.4 million shares in its parent Industrivarden to institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG, Swisscomm AG have joined other local companies to invest 3.8 million Swiss francs ($3.9 million) to launch Kickstart, an "accelerator" that will help develop 30 start-ups from 19 countries in areas including financial technology, robotics, and drones. ($1 = 0.9669 Swiss francs) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
