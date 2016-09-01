FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 1
September 1, 2016 / 12:16 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Junior doctors to stage 5-day strikes over new contracts on.ft.com/2c1Bexn

* EDF board members sue to block Hinkley plant decision on.ft.com/2c1BeOh

* BA halves business-only flights from London City to NY on.ft.com/2c1CdOm

* Danish payments processor Nets Holding plans IPO on.ft.com/2c1Dhl2

Overview

- British Medical Association's governing council and dispute committee approved a full walkout of junior doctors from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for five days starting Sept. 12. The doctors will stage a new set of strikes with "full withdrawal of labour" unless the government backs down on plans to impose a contentious new contract and returns to the negotiating table.

- EDF's five board members are petitioning to have the court declare invalid last month's board decision to move forward with the Hinkley Point power project in the UK.

- British Airways' business-only flights to New York's JFK airport from London City will halve by Oct. 30 as demand for all-business flights drop.

- Nets Holding, Scandinavia's biggest payment processor, is set to announce IPO plans as soon as Thursday that could value it as much as $5.2 billion.

Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
