a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 2
September 2, 2016 / 12:25 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Big setback for Musk as SpaceX rocket explodes on launch pad on.ft.com/2c5hysK

- Uber granted right to challenge UK TFL over new rules on.ft.com/2c5ge92

- Schroders supports hedge fund in Speedy Hire tussle on.ft.com/2c5hl8L

- Apple to repatriate overseas cash pile next year, says Cook on.ft.com/2c5ib5F

Overview

- A SpaceX pilotless Falcon 9 rocket and a satellite were destroyed in an explosion on a launchpad in Florida, which is a major setback for Tesla CEO Elon Musk as he looks to transform the space business.

- Uber now has the right to bring legal challenge against the government body Transport for London, over new rules drafted which including written English tests for drivers.

- Hedge fund Toscafund, which is seeking removal of Speedy Hire's executive chairman Jan Astrand, secured support from Speedy's second largest investor, Schroders.

- Apple is expected to pay billions of dollars of further taxes in the U.S. next year, after it brings home the offshore cash, the chief executive Tim Cook said on Thursday.

Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
