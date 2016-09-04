FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 5
#Market News
September 5, 2016 / 12:00 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Liberty Media closes in on F1 stake on.ft.com/2c0Ijv7

Priory owner to sell hospitals after competition concerns on.ft.com/2czVto2

Sony makes move on mobile gaming on.ft.com/2c0KfU8

Overview

Liberty Media Corp is closing in on a deal to take a stake in racing car series Formula One that would value the company at between $8 billion to $9 billion.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc is looking to raise up to 300 million pounds from first bids for about 19 hospitals after competition concerns on its purchase of Priory Group.

Sony Corp is looking to expand aggressively into mobile gaming after the success of its Pokemon Go augmented game.

Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
