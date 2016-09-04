Sept 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Liberty Media closes in on F1 stake on.ft.com/2c0Ijv7
Priory owner to sell hospitals after competition concerns on.ft.com/2czVto2
Sony makes move on mobile gaming on.ft.com/2c0KfU8
Liberty Media Corp is closing in on a deal to take a stake in racing car series Formula One that would value the company at between $8 billion to $9 billion.
Acadia Healthcare Company Inc is looking to raise up to 300 million pounds from first bids for about 19 hospitals after competition concerns on its purchase of Priory Group.
Sony Corp is looking to expand aggressively into mobile gaming after the success of its Pokemon Go augmented game.
Hanjin Shipping filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection - WSJ
SEOUL, Sept 5 Troubled container shipper Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd has filed for bankruptcy in the United States to protect its vessels from being seized by creditors, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a filing by the South Korean firm.
China faces chicken shortage as ban on U.S. breeder bird imports bites
BEIJING, Sept 5 China's near two-year ban on U.S. imports of chickens used for breeding is threatening supplies of chicken meat in the world's second-largest poultry market, leading to the first shortfall in at least a decade and potentially pushing up prices.
RPT-Rising oil import costs may become Asia's growing pain
SINGAPORE, Sept 4 A widening gap between Asia's oil production and demand is creating a growing capital drain for the region and leaving countries vulnerable to global supply disruptions and a sudden surge in oil prices.