FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 20
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2016 / 12:05 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* EY fined $9 mln for improper auditor relationships

(on.ft.com/2cz3HI5)

* Arm's next chips to drive autonomous cars

(on.ft.com/2cE1cta)

* Shire raises $12 bln of debt to fund Baxalta takeover

(on.ft.com/2cUAkDs)

* Brussels launches competition probe into French utility Engie (on.ft.com/2cUBq2d)

Overview

EY has agreed to pay a $9 million fine after investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission found that one of its partner involved in the audit of a New York-based public company forged an improperly close friendship with the company's chief financial officer and spent more than $100,000 on corporate entertainment for the executive.

ARM Holdings Plc, the UK company that designs the semiconductors found in most of the world's smartphones, has introduced a chip engineered for new markets including self-driving cars and surgical robots.

Drugmaker Shire Plc sold $12.1 billion of debt on Monday to help finance its acquisition of Baxalta. The deal represents the first bond offering from the Anglo-Irish company, according to Dealogic.

European Union antitrust regulators on Monday opened a probe into tax deals granted by Luxembourg to French electric utility company Engie, as it expands its state-aid clampdown on "sweetheart" tax deals. (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.