* SEC charges Leon Cooperman with insider trading

* Apple in talks on McLaren supercars takeover

* Viacom's interim chief to leave in November

* FCA drops plan to probe insurers' use of big data

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday charged hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman and his firm Omega Advisors with having relied on private information to make trades.

Apple Inc has approached British Formula One team owner McLaren Technology Group for a strategic investment or a potential buyout.

Viacom Inc said on Wednesday that its interim chief executive, Tom Dooley, had decided to leave the company. The company also halved its quarterly dividend to 20 cents per share.

Britain's markets watchdog has dropped plans for a formal market review of whether Big Data might make it harder or more expensive for some customers to buy car and home insurance, saying there was no evidence of that so far. (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)