Sept 22 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* SEC charges Leon Cooperman with insider trading
(on.ft.com/2dc36RE)
* Apple in talks on McLaren supercars takeover
(on.ft.com/2cUVyNW)
* Viacom's interim chief to leave in November
(on.ft.com/2dielEa)
* FCA drops plan to probe insurers' use of big data
(on.ft.com/2cCSqGQ)
Overview
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday
charged hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman and his firm Omega
Advisors with having relied on private information to make
trades.
Apple Inc has approached British Formula One team
owner McLaren Technology Group for a strategic investment or a
potential buyout.
Viacom Inc said on Wednesday that its interim chief
executive, Tom Dooley, had decided to leave the company. The
company also halved its quarterly dividend to 20 cents per
share.
Britain's markets watchdog has dropped plans for a formal
market review of whether Big Data might make it harder or more
expensive for some customers to buy car and home insurance,
saying there was no evidence of that so far.
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)