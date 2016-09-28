Sept 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

French presidential candidate Nicolas Sarkozy said on Tuesday he would offer Britain a chance to reverse its Brexit vote by negotiating a new treaty for the European Union with Germany, if he wins presidency in 2017.

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether Standard Chartered Plc failed to stop possible bribery and other misconduct at MAXpower Group Pte Ltd, which builds and operates gas-fired power plants in southeast Asia.

Greek lawmakers on Tuesday passed reforms sought by the country's creditors to cut pension spending and expedite privatisations in exchange for financial aid under the country's latest international bailout. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)