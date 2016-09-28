Sept 28 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Sarkozy vows to offer UK chance to reverse Brexit vote if he
wins French poll on.ft.com/2cAUKC1
StanChart faces U.S. probe into alleged bribery in Indonesia
on.ft.com/2de42lu
Athens approves fund to speed up privatisation programme on.ft.com/2de4LmR
Overview
French presidential candidate Nicolas Sarkozy said on
Tuesday he would offer Britain a chance to reverse its Brexit
vote by negotiating a new treaty for the European Union with
Germany, if he wins presidency in 2017.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether
Standard Chartered Plc failed to stop possible bribery
and other misconduct at MAXpower Group Pte Ltd, which builds and
operates gas-fired power plants in southeast Asia.
Greek lawmakers on Tuesday passed reforms sought by the
country's creditors to cut pension spending and expedite
privatisations in exchange for financial aid under the country's
latest international bailout.
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)