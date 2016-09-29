PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 29

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Oil prices settled up nearly 6 percent on Wednesday after OPEC struck a deal to limit crude output at its policy meeting in November, its first agreement to cut production since 2008 and after the market crashed on oversupply.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi rejected German criticism that sub-zero interest rates were impoverishing savers and straining top lender Deutsche Bank AG, saying its monetary policy was a necessity to get the euro zone back on the path to growth and revive inflation.

French financial regulators offered on Wednesday to speed up the process of registering financial firms leaving London for France by handling their files in English.

Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover's strategy director said in a speech ahead of the Paris Motor Show that any new tariffs introduced after Britain leaves the European Union will make its business uncompetitive and put jobs at risk. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)