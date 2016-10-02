Oct 3 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Germany's deputy chancellor attacks Deutsche Bank chief on.ft.com/2dnLAqN
Theresa May sets Brexit course away from single market on.ft.com/2dnL1gv
Tesco to be sued by 60 investors on.ft.com/2dngBLf
Strongman Viktor Orban weakened by refugee vote on.ft.com/2dnMvaI
Overview
Germany's Deputy Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel accused Deutsche
Bank AG on Sunday of blaming speculators for last
week's plunge in its share price when the bank had itself made
speculation its business. Gabriel took aim at a memo Chief
Executive John Cryan sent to Deutsche staff last week after its
shares plunged to 30-year lows. In it, he blamed "forces in the
market" that were trying to destabilise the bank.
Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday she would trigger
the process to leave the European Union by the end of March,
offering the first glimpse of a timetable for a divorce that
will redefine Britain's ties with its biggest trading partner.
A group of 60 large investors will file a lawsuit against
Tesco Plc in the coming weeks, claiming to have
suffered 150 million pounds ($193.95 million) in losses because
of accounting irregularities at the British retailer.
Almost all Hungarians who voted in Sunday's referendum
rejected the EU's migrant quotas but turnout was too low to make
the poll valid, scuppering Prime Minister Viktor Orban's hopes
of strengthening his hand at home and in the EU.
($1 = 0.7734 pounds)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)