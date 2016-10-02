Oct 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Germany's Deputy Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel accused Deutsche Bank AG on Sunday of blaming speculators for last week's plunge in its share price when the bank had itself made speculation its business. Gabriel took aim at a memo Chief Executive John Cryan sent to Deutsche staff last week after its shares plunged to 30-year lows. In it, he blamed "forces in the market" that were trying to destabilise the bank.

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday she would trigger the process to leave the European Union by the end of March, offering the first glimpse of a timetable for a divorce that will redefine Britain's ties with its biggest trading partner.

A group of 60 large investors will file a lawsuit against Tesco Plc in the coming weeks, claiming to have suffered 150 million pounds ($193.95 million) in losses because of accounting irregularities at the British retailer.

Almost all Hungarians who voted in Sunday's referendum rejected the EU's migrant quotas but turnout was too low to make the poll valid, scuppering Prime Minister Viktor Orban's hopes of strengthening his hand at home and in the EU. ($1 = 0.7734 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)