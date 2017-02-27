PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 27

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

LSE-Deutsche Boerse deal in jeopardy over antitrust hurdle on.ft.com/2mttZRm

BoE official warns against return to 'light-touch' regulation on.ft.com/2mtgmBA

Brussels sets out tough new line on equivalence on.ft.com/2mtHl00

Oldest serving MP Gerald Kaufman dies aged 86 on.ft.com/2mtpYwp

Overview

London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Sunday it believes the European Commission is unlikely to approve its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse AG after LSE's board concluded it would not be able to meet a new condition proposed by antitrust regulators in Brussels.

Prudential Regulation Authority Chief Executive and Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods warned against rolling back reforms made in the wake of the financial crisis, arguing against any "retreat" to light-touch regulation after Brexit and the election of President Donald Trump.

The European Commission plans to take a tough stance on rules that could provide a post-Brexit lifeline for the UK financial sector, according to a document obtained by the Financial Times, dealing a blow to the City of London's hopes of maximising access to the EU.

The Father of the House of Commons, Gerald Kaufman, died on Sunday evening having been ill for several months, his family said. He was 86. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)