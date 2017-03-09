FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 9
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
March 9, 2017 / 1:35 AM / 5 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Britain faces a 2 bln euro EU bill for Chinese customs fraud on.ft.com/2ngmyMZ

RBS chiefs win 16 mln pounds in shares bonus despite £7bn loss on.ft.com/2ng4VwW

Hammond risks Tory backlash with tax move on self-employed on.ft.com/2ngnf9e

Europhile Tories plot rebellion after Heseltine's sacking on.ft.com/2ng9OpL

Overview

Britain could face a 2 billion euro ($2.11 billion) bill from Brussels after it failed to control customs fraud by Chinese clothing importers.

Royal Bank of Scotland's top executives are taking home hefty bonuses, despite the company incurring repeatedly heavy losses.

British finance minister Philip Hammond has gone against a Conservative manifesto promise and negatively affected 2.5 million self-employed individuals by raising national insurance contributions in the Budget.

British Conservative politician Michael Heseltine was sacked by Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday for joining a dozen Tory members of the House of Lords in demanding parliamentary approval for Britain to leave the EU.

$1 = 0.9491 euros Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.