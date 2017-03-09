PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 9

March 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Britain faces a 2 bln euro EU bill for Chinese customs fraud on.ft.com/2ngmyMZ

RBS chiefs win 16 mln pounds in shares bonus despite £7bn loss on.ft.com/2ng4VwW

Hammond risks Tory backlash with tax move on self-employed on.ft.com/2ngnf9e

Europhile Tories plot rebellion after Heseltine's sacking on.ft.com/2ng9OpL

Overview

Britain could face a 2 billion euro ($2.11 billion) bill from Brussels after it failed to control customs fraud by Chinese clothing importers.

Royal Bank of Scotland's top executives are taking home hefty bonuses, despite the company incurring repeatedly heavy losses.

British finance minister Philip Hammond has gone against a Conservative manifesto promise and negatively affected 2.5 million self-employed individuals by raising national insurance contributions in the Budget.

British Conservative politician Michael Heseltine was sacked by Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday for joining a dozen Tory members of the House of Lords in demanding parliamentary approval for Britain to leave the EU.