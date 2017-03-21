FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 21
#Funds News
March 21, 2017 / 12:17 AM / 5 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Uber faces legal challenge on paying VAT on.ft.com/2nga8Il

* Career spy Jeremy Fleming named head of UK's GCHQ on.ft.com/2n1Rxxj

* Vodafone opts to merge India unit amid price war on.ft.com/2nXSl5x

* Elliott calls for probe into Arconic vote deal with Oak Hill on.ft.com/2mOmsMH

* Google apologises to advertisers for extremist content on YouTube on.ft.com/2nCR2wZ

Overview

* Uber is facing a new legal challenge in London's high court over its payment of value added tax.

* Jeremy Fleming, the deputy director general of Britain's internal security service, will become the new head of intelligence eavesdropping service GCHQ.

* Britain's Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular agreed on Monday to merge their Indian operations in a $23 billion deal, creating the country's biggest telecoms business after the entry of a new rival sparked a brutal price war.

* Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, which is in the throes of a proxy battle with Arconic Inc, demanded on Monday an independent review of the company's voting agreement with private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners.

* Google apologised on Monday for allowing ads to appear alongside offensive videos on YouTube as more high-profile firms such as Marks & Spencer and HSBC pulled advertising for British markets from Google sites. (Compiled Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

