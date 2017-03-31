PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 31

March 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* BoE consults on alternatives to using animal fat in bank notes on.ft.com/2on51nN

* Ousted South Korean president Park Geun-hye arrested on.ft.com/2on6lH3

* NHS patients warned of longer waits for operations on.ft.com/2on26ez

* Hinkley Point construction gets under way on.ft.com/2on1J3L

Overview

- The Bank of England is consulting on which materials must be used to make notes after the discovery of small amounts of animal fat in plastic 5 pound ($6.24) notes sparked outrage. BoE, in a public consultation, said it “respects those concerns and is treating them with the utmost seriousness”.

- Facing at least 13 charges, ousted South Korean president Park Geun-hye was arrested on Friday. Park is accused of letting a now-jailed confidante, Choi Soon-sil, meddle in state affairs and gain unauthorised access to classified documents, while colluding to extort about $70 million from businesses for two foundations under Choi’s effective control

- Patients seeking non-urgent operations and treatment in accident and emergency departments will have to wait longer, according to an NHS report. Chief executive of NHS England Simon Stevens presented the report on Friday into progress on its five-year plan.

- EDF said it has begun construction of the first permanent structures at Hinkley Point nuclear power station in Somerset. This is Britain's first new nuclear plant since the 1990s. Prime Minister Theresa May had given a go-ahead to the project last September. ($1 = 0.8016 pounds) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)