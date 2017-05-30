PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30

May 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

A group representing Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc investors has accepted an out-of-court deal to settle a lawsuit that aimed to call former CEO Fred Goodwin to account over a 12 billion pound ($15.38 billion) cash call in 2008.

British police released a CCTV image of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi on Monday that showed him with a blue suitcase on the day of the suicide attack last week.

Prime Minister Thersa May was branded a 'blowhard' while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was grilled on his opposition to the Falklands war in an interview with Jeremy Paxman hosted by Channel 4 and Sky News on Monday. ($1 = 0.7804 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)