Headlines
Iran to sign $4.8 billion gas deal with Total
(on.ft.com/2swf53A)
Former Barclays bosses head to court over fraud charges
(on.ft.com/2sgBq0U)
Brazilian ethanol producer sees boost from plant waste
(on.ft.com/2tBhKZb)
UK begins to row back from fisheries convention
(on.ft.com/2tBgxRw)
Overview
Iran plans to sign a new contract to develop its giant South
Pars gas field with France's Total SA and China's CNPC
on Monday, an Iranian oil ministry official said on Sunday.
Former Barclays Plc Chief Executive John Varley,
along with his three former colleagues at the bank, will appear
at Westminster magistrates court on Monday to officially face
charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office.
Brazil's largest producer of sugarcane ethanol Raízen
Energia SA is planning to increase production by more than
fivefold at a new "second-generation" biofuel plant within two
years, in a move that will increase the productivity of one of
the country's most important industries.
Britain will begin the withdrawal from a convention that
allows European vessels to fish in its territorial waters on
Monday, in a move to control EU fishing in its waters after
Brexit.
