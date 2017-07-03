July 4 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Bain and Cinven prepare for fresh 4.1 bln euros Stada bid
Repsol and Gazprom set up joint venture
EDF warns Hinkley Point could cost extra 1.5 bln stg
Overview
Private equity groups Bain Capital and Cinven are preparing
to submit a fresh offer for German generic drugmaker Stada
for about 4.1 billion euros ($4.66 billion) as early
as this week, reviving what would be Europe's largest buyout in
four years just days after their previous offer of 5.3 billion
euros fell through.
Spanish energy company Repsol SA established a
joint venture with Russia's Gazprom Neft after selling
a 25 percent stake in its Evrotek-Yugra project of seven oil
blocks in western Siberia to the Russian oil company. Gazprom
Neft has an option to increase its stake in the venture to 50
percent.
Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Britain could cost
1.5 billion pounds ($1.94 billion) more than initially expected,
according to a review by French state-owned utility EDF
that come less than a year after the project received final
approval.
($1 = 0.8796 euros)
($1 = 0.7727 pounds)
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)