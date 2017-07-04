July 5 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
- Northern Ireland power-sharing talks extended until after
summer on.ft.com/2sK3E3z
- JPMorgan and Vantiv make takeover approaches for Worldpay
on.ft.com/2sKjBq9
- Benny Higgins to step down from Tesco Bank after a decade
on.ft.com/2sKuAjA
- Ian King swaps BAE Systems for world of boutique finance on.ft.com/2sKuR66
Overview
- Talks on restoring power-sharing in Northern Ireland have
been extended until after the summer after UK and Irish
governments called time on an inconclusive political talks
process on Tuesday.
- Worldpay on Tuesday said it received separate
takeover approaches from JPMorgan Chase and Vantiv
. JPMorgan made a cash takeover offer that carries a
substantial premium to Worldpay’s pre-bid share price, while
Vantiv has called for a predominantly share-based merger at a
lower premium.
- Chief Executive of Tesco Bank Benny Higgins said he would
retire in February next year after almost a decade of being on
the job.
- Former chief executive of UK defence contractor BAE
Systems Ian King is moving into corporate finance as a
senior adviser to boutique advisory firm Gleacher Shacklock.
